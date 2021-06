HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville philanthropist and engineering pioneer Dr. Dorothy Davidson died at her home on Tuesday, May 11. Davidson accomplished many great things in her 86 years. For more than 25 years, she donated her time and resources to support several organizations, including the Huntsville Museum of Art, the Saturn V Restoration Exectutive Committee, the Davidson Center for Space Exploration at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, National Children's Advocacy Center, Kids to Love Foundation, Calhoun Community College, Auburn University School of Engineering, Auburn University Museum of Art, Decatur's Cook Museum and the Huntsville Botanical Garden among others.