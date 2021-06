In February of this year a freak snowstorm hit the state of Texas. Over 100 people died, some of hypothermia and others from carbon monoxide from autos and generators used carelessly for emergency heat. Why? Because electrical utilities failed. Texas has greatly increased its dependence on renewable energy, mainly wind turbines. The storm froze the turbines. The presence of natural gas service in many of these homes became a lifeline. Gas-powered trucks and autos, properly vented, were also lifeboats providing radios, heat, light and a means to recharge cell phones for communication. In emergency situations alternative energy sources will never cease to be important.