It’s not uncommon to spot stray cats out and about from time to time, no matter where you live. Around ten million pets wander away from home each year, and thanks to microchipping, many ultimately find their way back. Some folks in Houston encountered a decidedly more unusual sight when they spotted India, a nine-month-old male tiger who got loose and evaded capture for nearly a week. Authorities managed to locate the exotic feline with the help of hundreds of calls from concerned citizens. He’s now safe and sound in Murchison, Texas at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, a shelter managed by the Humane Society of the United States.