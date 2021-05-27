CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Lake Eufaula Fishing Reports – June 2021

By GON Staff
gon.com
 2021-05-27

Eufaula: Level: 2.5 feet below 190 full pool. Temp: Upper 70s. Clarity: Light stain. Bass: Guide Sam Williams reports, “The spring rains and winds continue to keep the water stirred up and the fish somewhat confused. The extremely long-lasting cold winter and cool spring have the vegetation...

www.gon.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelakemurraynews.net

Fishing is HOT on Lake Murray Tournaments Return This Month

The weather may be cooler but the fishing is still hot on Lake Murray!. The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board welcomes two fishing tournaments this month to Lake Murray. The Carolinas Bass Challenge Classic and Major League Fishing’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship will take place in the next two weekends.
HOBBIES
swlexledger.com

The weather may be cooler but the fishing is HOT on Lake Murray!

Lake Murray, SC 10/11/2021 - The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board will welcome two fishing tournaments this month to Lake Murray. The Carolinas Bass Challenge Classic and Major League Fishing’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship will take place in the next two weekends. The Carolinas Bass Challenge...
ENVIRONMENT
Herald Democrat

J.B. Webb — Fall fishing luring tournaments to Lake Texoma

Fall is looked at about as good a time of year you can have. Deer season is starting, Duck hunting, Dove hunting, Goose hunting, some open now and others opening later. Get a TPW Outdoor Annual for more information. Fall also sees fish starting to move to the backs of...
DENISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montana Talks

Wow! Montana Angler Catches $10,000 Fish in Flathead Lake

One of Montana's more unique fishing tournaments led to a big payday for one the tourney's competitors. Thousands of fish are caught during Fall Mack Days on Flathead Lake. The tournament is unique in that it is spread out over approximately 8 weeks. Also, there are no entry fees and anglers can enter right up to the last day and fish as few or as many days as they want.
MONTANA STATE
Athens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: East Texas Fishing Report

ATHENS — Water level is two inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s. Fishing guide Jim Brack says school bass have been active on points, hitting small Flukes, white spinnerbaits and topwaters. Outside grass edges in 8-12 feet holding better quality fish on Senkos and jigs. Crappie are good around brush piles in 18-20 feet. Lots of undersize fish reported on jigs or shiners.
HOBBIES
lakeoconeebreeze.net

OUTDOORS: Crappie fishing on the lake

It’s hard to not start this article with “I remember when.” However, I remember when the best fishermen on the lake were bass fishermen. We all wanted to be those guys with the Ranger boats and 100 rods. Tackle boxes overflowing and the cool shirts with logos on them. Times it seems have changed. Crappie fishermen, it seems, hold those ranks today.
OCONEE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Lipless#Trick Worms
Ukiah Daily Journal

4Reel Fishing: Clear Lake

Clear Lake-Well, the #5 rated bass fishery over the hill is very close to its very last boat ramp being closed. The water level is so low that last the last remaining boat launch located at 5th Street in Lakeport is the almost not useable. Boy, if you are thinkin’ about one more bass fishin’ trip to Clear Lake you better get with it! With that being said, there are many hazards just below the water surface. Please, be very careful!
LAKEPORT, CA
majorleaguefishing.com

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s North Carolina, Savannah River, Shenandoah and Volunteer divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Prosperity, South Carolina, Oct. 14-16, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at Lake Murray. Hosted by the Capital City Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, the three-day regional championship will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in all four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.
PROSPERITY, SC
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Bob Gwizdz: Big bass, plenty of fish at Reeds Lake

EAST GRAND RAPIDS — The first hour was s-l-o-w. I fished a jig, Ben Nielsen fished a deep-diving crankbait and an umbrella rig as we worked along the edges of a submerged island on Reeds Lake. Finally, I felt a bite, set the hook and immediately broke my line. “Pike,”...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
KRMS Radio

Lake Expected To Be Busy With Fishing Tournaments This Weekend

If you plan on hitting the lake for some fishing this weekend, beware, it might be a case of hit-or-miss when trying to land that trophy bass or crappie. Professional fishing guide Jack Uxa says one of the main problems that might keep you from catching your limit will be how much the lake continues to turn over…
HOBBIES
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. This is the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s fishing report for Oct. 21, 2021. If there is a body of water you would like included in this report, please email jim.harris@agfc.ar.gov with information on possible sources for reports about that lake or river. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports might be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for the lake or stream you plan to fish for current news. Note: msl = mean sea level; cfs = cubic feet per second. All Corps of Engineers lake and river readings were taken at 11 a.m. the day of publication (Oct. 21).
ARKANSAS STATE
providencejournal.com

Fishing Report: October is a great month for fishing

October is a great fishing month. Anglers have plenty of different fish to target. Striped bass mixed in with bluefish and false albacore are still running strong, tautog fishing is cranking up, the cod fishing bite off Rhode Island is good, large scup are still around and bluefin tuna is still being caught in Massachusetts and Rhode Island waters. And, the warming water (due to climate change) continues to bring us an abundance of black sea bass.
HOBBIES
WIBW

Lake Shawnee to close to fishing for trout stocking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee will close to fishing for about five days after it is stocked with its annual school of trout on Monday. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says on Monday, Oct. 25, 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout will be released into Lake Shawnee for its annual fall stocking. Following the stocking, it said the lake will be closed to fishing until 6 a.m. on Oct. 31 to allow the fish time to disperse and acclimate to their new surroundings.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KRMS Radio

Collegiete Fishing Tourney At The Lake

Not only was there a high school fishing tournament this past weekend on the big pond, but several collegiate fishing teams also competed at Lake of the Ozarks. The Abu Garcia Tournament also went out from PB-2 with a couple notable showings by young anglers from here in the Lake Area…Chase Fitzpatrick, from Eldon, teamed up with Hayden Moore, from Oklahoma, while representing the University of Missouri finishing in 23rd place. Right behind was Cole Breeden, from Eldridge who came in 24th while representing Drury, and Jack Fuller, from Camdenton, with his teammate Zack Rarick, from Festus, representing the University of Central Missouri finishing in 135th place.
HOBBIES
kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Remains Strong

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
HOBBIES
Killeen Daily Herald

BOB MAINDELLE: Belton Lake fish habitat improvement project completed

On Sept. 18, a number of individuals and organizations came together to emplace four large, artificial reefs into Belton Lake for both fish and anglers to use. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s John Tibbs, the Inland Fisheries District Supervisor for the Waco Region, this was one of the largest collaborative projects TPWD had done to date in this district.
BELTON, TX
99.9 KEKB

8 Amazing Lakes Famous for Colorado Ice Fishing Each Winter

Winter is right around the corner in Colorado, but instead of packing up all the fishing gear, we're simply getting it ready for winter. Ice Fishing in Colorado gets more popular with each winter season. We have some lakes in Colorado that now host two-day ice fishing tournaments along with lots of other winter activities.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy