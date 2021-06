The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially pulled back during the trading session on Tuesday but then turned around to show signs of life again. By doing so, the market has shown its proclivity to continue going higher, so I still like the idea of buying dips. In fact, I think that we have support all the way down to the $67.50 level at the very least, as it is the top of the ascending triangle that we have just recently broken out of.