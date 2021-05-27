Cancel
EUR/GBP Short-Term Pullback Setup

By Katrina Ang
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EURGBP is trending higher on its 1-hour time frame, with the lows connected by a rising trend line that’s been holding for more than a week. Price is testing this support zone once more. This happens to line up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level that’s spanned by the moving...

FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

