EUR/GBP Short-Term Pullback Setup

Major cryptocurrencies are showing more bearish short-term price action, suggesting that a period of consolidation may shortly end with major breakdowns below key support levels. Bitcoin looks especially vulnerable to a breakdown below $30K after making a fresh 2-week low just above that level while key support for Ethereum sits at $2K. These cryptos may be worthwhile buys if they bounce at these levels, but if the levels are fully broken, that will be a very bearish sign. If Bitcoin breaks below $30K, it could easily reach $20K or even $10K very quickly. Interestingly, Ethereum is looking less bearish than Bitcoin.