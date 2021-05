I’ve been wanting to develop an easy duck pancakes recipe for the longest time. It’s one of my all-time favourite things to order in good Chinese restaurants. Cooking duck, in general, can be daunting and most often reserved for eating out, but this recipe takes the fuss out of it. The duck is juicy and delicious although won’t be as crispy as a deep-fried duck. This is the perfect meal to share around a table and where people can make their own. Alternatively, they could be impressive party snacks. Use Hoisin sauce if you prefer and don’t want to make the plum sauce.