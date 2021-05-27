EYE ON THE ENVIRONMENT | Museum’s new space to bring education and beauty from compost and stones
PICTURED: Stone worker Vincent Amorosino at the Museum of Ventura County. Photo courtesy of David Goldstein. This summer, the Museum of Ventura County will have a new, outdoor exhibit and gathering space in the formerly empty area facing Santa Clara Street. On Monday, Vincent Amorosino, a local stone mason and artist, lugged into place the last of a pile of scattered boulders, most of which he had previously formed into large, raised bed planters.vcreporter.com