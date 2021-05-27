EYE ON THE ENVIRONMENT | Museum’s new space to bring education and beauty from compost and stones

Tucked away in a backroom of the China Kitchen Restaurant in Ventura is a hidden gem. Ventura Toastmasters Club 24 meets (presently meets via zoom) every Monday evening at the China Kitchen, 4020 E. Main St, b2 from 6-8pm (pre-pandemic). My first time visiting this group I knew that this was my toastmaster’s club. I knew that this club was a place where I could work through fears of public speaking. Club 24 could help me expedite my personal growth. This group of people are a lively bunch, filled with encouraging words, support, and kindness. Feeling like I belong to a healthy family, this group met my needs to grow into a better speaker.