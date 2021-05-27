Aldergrove resident urges adventure with new poetry collection

Brittany is a self-published poet and poetry blogger. She is currently working on a children's picture book about autism spectrum disorder. Poetry itself has been around since the fifteenth century. Back then, most topics were on religion and moral instruction. Once times progressed to the eighteenth century, people began to see literature for children including poetry. Poetry is a magnificent way to express oneself and to open up creative juices to the imagination. Kids thrive on both, and poetry can be extremely therapeutic and help them expand their vocabulary. It's also an enjoyable activity for children to be silly. Poetry doesn't have to be serious. It can be about anything! I think rhyming poetry has a way of capturing little one's attention and draws them into the book world. In today's society, technology rules all. Poetry can help a child to step away from all the noise and think for themselves.