Corneal Disease: Symptoms & Signs

While spring and summer bring sunshine, emerging greenery and longer days, they can also bring sinus pressure, headaches, itchy eyes and respiratory problems. More than 50 million people suffer with nasal allergies and half of those also have seasonal pollen allergies, according to The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, which recently released a listing of the most challenging places in the country to live with allergies. In Indiana, only one city, Indianapolis, is in the top 100, ranked as 76 for spring allergies and 58 for fall allergies. That is of little comfort to northern Indiana allergy sufferers, however, as many people experience a worsening of their allergies around springtime, when pollen counts are very high.