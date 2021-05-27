Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Corneal Disease: Symptoms & Signs

By Melissa Conrad Stöppler, MD
MedicineNet.com
 12 days ago

Corneal disease refers to problems with the cornea, the clear layer in the front of the eye. There are many types of corneal disease with different causes. Signs and symptoms of corneal disease depend to some extent on the type of corneal disease and the specific cause. Associated symptoms and signs can include.


Health
Diseases & Treatments
Tumors
Diseases & Treatments

Legionnaires Disease Symptoms and Treatments

Originally Posted On: Legionnaires Disease Symptoms and Treatments – Legionnaires’ Disease Lawyer (legionnairelawyer.com) Legionnaires disease is a type of pneumonia, or lung infection, that is caused by Legionella bacteria. Legionnaires’ disease is contracted when individuals breathe in particles contaminated with the Legionella bacteria. The symptoms of Legionnaires disease can seem...
Diseases & Treatments
KESQ News Channel 3

It’s ‘Stroke Awareness Month,’ how to identify the signs and symptoms of a stroke

Do you know the signs and symptoms of a stroke? May is ‘National Stroke Awareness Month.’ News Channel 3’s Madison Weil sat down Dr. Kevin Attenhofer, Stroke Medical Director at Desert Regional Medical Center, to learn how to identify and best prevent one from happening. “Really it’s anything sudden. We always tell people face, arm, The post It’s ‘Stroke Awareness Month,’ how to identify the signs and symptoms of a stroke appeared first on KESQ.
Diseases & Treatments

Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Two indications on your face that are a sign of high blood sugar

Whether you’ve been diagnosed with diabetes, and you want to make sure you have healthy blood sugar levels, or you’re suspicious as to whether you have the condition or not, two telling signs could be on your face. Firstly, any significant weight loss seen in the face that can’t be attributed to a change of diet or lifestyle can be a red herring. The charity Diabetes UK confirmed that unexplained weight loss can be a sign of high blood sugar levels. However, it could be a sign of many serious illnesses.
Diseases & Treatments

Fatty liver disease symptoms: The texture of your poo can indicate if your organ is damage

Fatty liver disease is strongly associated with obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol. If you have one (or more) of these health conditions, how can you know if your organ is damaged? Scarring of the liver can eventually lead to liver failure, which requires an organ transplant, so it’s very important to prevent it from getting to that stage. A tar-like texture to your poo can be an indication of cirrhosis, Medical News Today confirmed.
Diseases & Treatments

Keeping allergy symptoms in check

While spring and summer bring sunshine, emerging greenery and longer days, they can also bring sinus pressure, headaches, itchy eyes and respiratory problems. More than 50 million people suffer with nasal allergies and half of those also have seasonal pollen allergies, according to The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, which recently released a listing of the most challenging places in the country to live with allergies. In Indiana, only one city, Indianapolis, is in the top 100, ranked as 76 for spring allergies and 58 for fall allergies. That is of little comfort to northern Indiana allergy sufferers, however, as many people experience a worsening of their allergies around springtime, when pollen counts are very high.
Diseases & Treatments

Symptoms and Causes of Dravet Syndrome

Dravet syndrome is a congenital disorder that causes wide-ranging effects, including cognitive impairment, motor deficits, and epilepsy. The symptoms are significant, begin within the first few years of life, and can become more noticeable and limiting as a child gets older. The condition is caused by extensive brain dysfunction, and...
Diseases & Treatments

Are Thyroid Diseases on the Rise?

(Credit: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock) There’s a gland inside your neck, just under your Adam’s apple, that’s about the size and shape of a small butterfly. The hormones it releases control your metabolism — way more than just digestion, metabolism is how your body processes food into the energy it needs to sustain your life. The gland, of course, is your thyroid.
Diseases & Treatments

Factors that contribute to thyroid disease

Many people already know that iodine deficiency is one reason for insufficient thyroid hormone, but you may not realize that much more is at play when it comes to total thyroid gland health. There are a number of minerals that are essential for thyroid activation, for example, selenium and zinc. You don’t hear much about those two, however, a deficiency of either mineral will lead to poor activation of T4 to T3. Do you know what that means?
Diseases & Treatments

Lymphedema and Vein Disease

The lymphatic system protects the body against harmful bacteria and transports fluid from body tissues into the vascular system. Lymph vessels are thin walled to absorb fluid, bacteria, and protein for transport to the lymph nodes which eliminate waste and bacteria. Together, lymph vessels and nodes help maintain a healthy fluid balance.
Diseases & Treatments

Impaired dopamine transporters contribute to Parkinson's disease-like symptoms

A rare mutation that causes Parkinson's disease-like symptoms interrupts the flow of dopamine in the brain, suggests a study in fruit flies published today in eLife. The findings provide more detailed insights about why young children with this mutation develop these symptoms. This new information, as well as previous evidence that therapies helping to improve dopamine balance in the brain can alleviate some symptoms in the flies, suggests that this could be a beneficial new treatment strategy.
Diseases & Treatments

How to Reduce Symptoms of Hypothyroidism

You probably don’t spend a lot of time thinking about your glands. I mean, why would you?? But I’ll tell you what, even your body’s tiny glands can have a big impact on the way you feel day in and day out. I know that first hand. I’m years into...
Public Health

Vaccines can ease COVID symptoms;

People who contract COVID suffer a lot during their course of recovery. But the Effects of COVID do not stop here. A researcher done by Office for National Statistics in the United States suggests that around 13.5% of the people who recovered from the COVID suffer from Post COVID symptoms for at least the next 4 months from recovery.
Cancer

Cancer symptoms: Expert uncovers five key signs of a growing thyroid tumour

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk is Mr Jean-Pierre Jeannon, a Consultant ENT (Ears, Throat and Nose) Surgeon at London Bridge Hospital (part of HCA UK) and Guy’s & St Thomas’s NHS Hospital. “Patients with thyroid cancer usually have normal thyroid function blood tests,” cautioned Dr Jeannon. Thus, people need to be aware of the physical manifestations of the tumour.
Diseases & Treatments

Serious Potential Side Effects of Untreated Gum Disease

As tartar spreads below the gums, there is an increased risk of infection due to bacteria invading beneath the gum line. The soft tissue is affected and infection can even spread to the bone. Depending on the severity of the infection and how many healthy cells are attacked, one may experience tooth decay and deterioration of the underlying bone. Infections can spread to other parts of the body, causing serious health problems.
Women's Health

Diaper Rash: Symptoms and Treatment

Most babies will have diaper rash at least once, even with superabsorbent diaper technology and frequent diaper changes. In most cases, mild diaper rash will clear up in a few days with simple treatment, and your baby will be back to normal. Find out more about what causes diaper rash,...
Animals

Pancreatitis In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Pancreatitis in dogs refers to an inflammation of the pancreas that can either be acute or chronic. If it goes untreated, it can result in permanent organ damage — even brain damage. The pancreas is an important organ. It produces insulin and enzymes that help dogs digest their food. These...