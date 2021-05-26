Cancel
Ingleside Residents Receive Notice From Exxon Mobil

By Dave Clark
inglesidetx.gov
 8 days ago

Exxon Mobil and WMH companies have applied to reduce their responsibilities to address contamination on their property in Ingleside. Many Ingleside residents received a Notice from them. The application is for a Municipal Setting Designation, or MSD. It is filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, in to attempt to limit required environmental response, or clean-up, of contaminants on their property. The City of Ingleside is NOT a participant in this application.

