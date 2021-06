The Alabama All-State Games was held this past Tuesday, June 8th, at Riddle-Pace Field at Troy University. This event hosted some of the top uncommitted players ranging from the classes of 2022-2025. These players went through an extended defensive I/O, took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors, and competed against each other in a gameplay setting in front of numerous college coaches on hand for the event. The talent on hand was as deep as we’ve seen at any of our events, both on the mound and at the plate.