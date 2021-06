US stocks are heading for a mixed start in what is expected to be a quiet session. Caution dominates ahead of Thursday’s CPI reading. US futures are set for a mixed start in what is expected to be a subdued session. Investors remain firmly fixated on Thursday’s inflation data. After the Goldilocks jobs report on Friday, the rally has faded and concerns are starting to creep in over where inflation might be heading and what the Fed may do about it.