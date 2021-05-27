Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hubbell, MI

Anonymous donor makes a difference

By Editorial
Daily Mining Gazette
 14 days ago

Hi, we are Siona Beaudoin, Beau Hakala, and Gabriel Poirier and we were part of the Lake Linden-Hubbell eCybermission team, and we are writing to express our gratitude for the generous donation from an anonymous donor. In seventh grade we competed in the Midwest regional competition, in eighth grade we won first place at the national level and traveled to Washington D.C., and in ninth grade we received a $5,000 STEM-in-action grant to continue work in community outreach. We all plan on attending college in Michigan and are looking forward to the future. We would like to thank the anonymous donor for the generous donation that will help contribute to our future college education.

www.mininggazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Hubbell, MI
Local
Michigan Society
State
Washington State
City
Lake Linden, MI
City
Linden, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Charity#Generous Donation#Community Outreach#Community Education#Anonymous#Gratitude#Stem#Express#Washington D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

What Were The Top 10 Baby Names In Michigan For 2020?

We've been seeing names get more and more unique over the past few years so it is always fun to see the top names for each year. As someone with a name I'm consistently told is a unique one, I always love to see what people come up with and try not to judge the names other people pick, no matter how "strange."
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan State9&10 News

DTMB Asks Public For Help To Find 2021 Michigan Christmas Tree

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget has officially begun the search for the perfect tree for the 2021 holiday season at the Capitol. Each year, DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree. “We rely on our Michiganders to keep a lookout for...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...