Anonymous donor makes a difference

Hi, we are Siona Beaudoin, Beau Hakala, and Gabriel Poirier and we were part of the Lake Linden-Hubbell eCybermission team, and we are writing to express our gratitude for the generous donation from an anonymous donor. In seventh grade we competed in the Midwest regional competition, in eighth grade we won first place at the national level and traveled to Washington D.C., and in ninth grade we received a $5,000 STEM-in-action grant to continue work in community outreach. We all plan on attending college in Michigan and are looking forward to the future. We would like to thank the anonymous donor for the generous donation that will help contribute to our future college education.