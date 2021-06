MARSHALL — The 2021 fishing opener is fast approaching, and from the sound of things Marshall area residents are eager to get out on the water on Saturday. “We’ve definitely got a lot of people coming in to get fishing licenses,” said Jeremy Barck at Borch’s Sporting Goods in Marshall. Barck said the demand wasn’t quite as intense as the “mad rush” to get licenses he saw last spring, but Borch’s had been selling a lot of fishing licenses for about the past week.