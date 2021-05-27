Cancel
Marshall, MN

Barbara Labat

Marshall Independent
 14 days ago

MARSHALL — Casual dress is encouraged for the funeral service of Barbara “Barb” Labat, 79, of Marshall, which will be at 11 a.m. Friday, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Marshall. Lunch at the church will follow the services. Memorials are preferred to the St. Stephen Endowment Fund.

