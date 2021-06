Yes, we’d rather spend our summers windsurfing at the beach, paddling on rivers, and soaking in pools, too. Truth is, though, not everyone can make their way down the water every single day to really squeeze the most out of the summer’s clear weather. Sometimes, you just have to turn up the air-conditioning and stay home. If that’s a little too sleepy for your liking, there’s no shortage of lawn games you can use to enjoy some competitive play in backyards, parks, and other readily accessible open spaces.