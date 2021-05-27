Cancel
Home and away

Marshall Independent
 2021-05-27

I’ll be the first to tell you that I’m a homebody when it comes to the outdoors. It doesn’t take much for me to get lost chasing walleyes along the river winding through town, casting after trout in the nearby lakes, or picking off a few hungry bass as summer progresses on nearby waters for largemouths and smallmouths alike. In the fall, I don’t travel far for hunting, heading a few minutes northeast for a readily available shot at sharpies in September, and southwest about a tumbler’s worth of coffee to chase pheasants in October. My deer permit area in November makes coming home and rolling out just as easy. The things I’ve learned close to home have always paid off on the road, despite being a reluctant traveler.

Get ready to feel all the summer vibes. Warm weather and temperate evenings have us thinking about a life close to the water—on top of the water, in fact. So we invite you to dive in and check out all 12 of these swoon-worthy floating homes up for sale right now. Bobbing in the blue waters off in the Pacific Northwest with a couple of choice picks back East, these beauties are ready for fun in the sun.