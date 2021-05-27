Cancel
MLB

Giants' Johnny Cueto: Struggles but gets off hook

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCueto pitched five innings against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander did not have his best stuff in the contest, as he tied his season high by allowing eight hits while yielding four runs. He left the game with San Francisco in a four-run hole but was spared a loss when the offense scored five runs over the final four innings. Cueto has been decent but unspectacular this season, registering a 3.86 ERA and 31:6 K:BB across 37.1 innings. His next start is likely to come against the Angels early next week.

