Giants' Tyler Rogers: Secures sixth save

Ponce de Leon allowed one run on two hits over 1.1 innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday to earn the save. He struck out two and did not walk any batters. Usual closer Alex Reyes was unavailable for the contest after pitching each of the previous two games, allowing Ponce de Leon to collect his second save in as many days. The right-hander was called upon in the eighth inning with two outs and the go-ahead run at the plate, and he managed to strike out David Peralta to end the threat. Ponce de Leon then stuck around for the ninth frame, allowing a run on a pair of hits and a hits batsman but finishing off the contest successfully. Reyes is 14-for-14 in save chances this season and has a stranglehold on the closer role for the Cardinals, but Ponce de Leon appears to be the favorite for save opportunities when the former is unavailable or deployed prior to the ninth inning.