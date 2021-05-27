Trevor Bauer struggles as Dodgers’ win streak ends in loss to Astros

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball dropped a memo to teams and players that changes would be coming for pitchers and foreign substances used for increased spin rate. One of the more vocal people on this subject has been Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer. The right-hander gave his thoughts on the new rules enforcement policies soon after the news started breaking yesterday. Adding to his tweets, Bauer was interviewed by the SportsNet LA pregame team prior to Tuesday night tilt against the Phillies.