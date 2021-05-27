Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Max & Murphy Podcast: What Might the Democratic Electorate Look Like for the June Primary?

By Gotham Gazette
Gotham Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 - Max & Murphy Podcast: What Might the Democratic Electorate Look Like for the June Primary?. John Mollenkopf, director of the Center for Urban Research and is a Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Sociology at the Graduate Center at the City University of New York, joined the show to discuss what the Democratic electorate might look like in the June primaries.

www.gothamgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of York#Distinguished Professor#Max Murphy Podcast#Democratic#The Graduate Center#Jarrettmurphy#Max Murphy#Wbai Org#Primaries#Podcasts#Wbai Radio#Conversation#Audio#Primary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
TV & VideosGotham Gazette

Max & Murphy Podcast: Murphy Signs Off

May 26, 2021 - Max & Murphy Podcast: Murphy Signs Off. This week's show was Jarrett Murphy's last as co-host of Max & Murphy. After five years doing the podcast then radio show/podcast with Ben Max of Gotham Gazette and well over a decade leading City Limits, Murphy is headed to a career change and nursing school. He reflected on his decades in journalism in a special segment of the show, which will continue with Max as the lone host, at least for now.
New York City, NYGotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: Breaking Down the New York City Comptroller Primary

June 2, 2021 - Max Politics Podcast: Breaking Down the New York City Comptroller Primary. The Democratic primary for New York City Comptroller is an incredibly important race for a key citywide position, but it is getting limited attention. Guests Nicole Gelinas of the Manhattan Institute and Jeff Coltin of City & State NY joined host Ben Max to discuss what's so important about the position of Comptroller, what voters should be thinking about when they consider the candidates, who those candidates are, and some of the political dynamics of the race.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

It might not look like it, but Biden is winning

No one should be confused as to the inadequacy of the Republicans’ latest counteroffer on the American Jobs Plan. Sure, it had a top-line number of $928 billion. But as the New York Times explains: “Senate Republicans on Thursday proposed spending less that one seventh of what President Biden has requested in his expansive $1.7 trillion infrastructure initiative, countering with $257 billion in new funding for roads, bridges and other public works.”
Celebritiestalkingbiznews.com

Hollywood Reporter hires Chan as digital media writer

The Hollywood Reporter has hired J. Clara Chan as a digital media writer. She will cover how technology is transforming Hollywood, including at the major streaming companies, and through the creator economy. Chan has been a media and politics reporter for The Wrap, reporting on the lack of accountability in...
TV & Videosworldnewsinfo4u.com

Brian Williams Trolls Fox News By Showing Capitol Riot Ad It Rejected

The liberal political action committee MeidasTouch said Fox News rejected its ad denouncing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, so it encouraged people to retweet the commercial. Brian Williams and MSNBC went one better on Monday, showing the spot for free to his viewers and sprinkling in some commentary. (See the video below.)
Entertainmenttalkingbiznews.com

Vox taps Stewart as senior reporter for The Goods

Emily Stewart has moved over to The Goods at Vox as a senior reporter where she will continue covering money, business, economics and more. Previously, she was a senior reporter covering business and the economy for Vox, Recode and The Goods. She was also the host of the short-form podcast “Tell Me More.”
Books & Literatureamac.us

The Left-Wing-Racist Book That All The Democrats Are Reading

One of the more famous—or infamous, depending on your perspective—authors to rise to prominence of late is a university professor named Robin DiAngelo. Her 2018 book White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism has become an extremely influential text for Critical Race Theory adherents, woke corporations, and the modern-day Democrat Party. As a sign of just how influential her views are, last year, DiAngelo was asked to speak to 184 Democrat members of Congress and lectured white legislators at length on why they are all racist. DiAngelo has since been on a continuous circuit of lectures and workshops with local government officials, corporate and higher education organizations, talking about her concept of “white fragility.”
Religion5tjt.com

Kiddush Hashem: Rav Dovid Hofstedter’s Visit To Capitol Hill

“We need to stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers. Thank you, Rabbi Hofstedter and Dirshu for taking the mission to Washington!” This sentence was tweeted by the former governor of Arkansas and presidential candidate, Mike Huckabee, last week. What was the story behind this tweet?. Just after Shavuos, Rav...
Minoritiesasian-dawn.com

Psychiatrist Has ‘Fantasies’ of Murdering White People

Dr. Aruna Khilanani is a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst with degrees from Columbia, Cornell, and New York University. However, Dr. Khilanani described those very same institutions as “racist” in an interview with journalist Katie Herzog, according to the National Review. The psychiatrist delivered a lecture, entitled “The Psychopathic Problem of the...
MinoritiesPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

What would reparations for Black Americans look like?

Tulsa's history is casting a larger light on the long-term effects of institutional racism, lost opportunities and the toll it all takes on the wealth of Black Americans. The wealth gap is believed to have widened during the pandemic and stretches among all levels of education. William Darity, a professor of economics and African American studies at Duke University, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

This Republican nails why her party can't just move on from January 6

(CNN) — Everywhere you look within the Republican Party these days there is an effort to forget -- and minimize -- what happened at the US Capitol on January 6. A Senate report released this week -- aimed at examining the security failures that led to the riot -- left the word "insurrection" entirely out except when quoting someone using the term. The reason? "Aides also steered clear of language that could turn off some Republicans, including not referring to the attack as an 'insurrection,' " reported CNN.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Barrett Swanson on Searching for Solace and Meaning in Subcultures

Barrett Swanson is the guest. His new book, Lost in Summerland, is out now. Barrett Swanson: The book begins with an essay called “Notes from a Last Man,” which was putatively a piece about going to Florida for a vacation. My wife’s grandfather lives in Florida and he offered us the chance to go stay down there for a little while. And it coincided with a moment in my life in which I was almost fatally depressed, really had run up against certain cognitive habits or calisthenics of thought that were just not serving me anymore. I had been tutored in graduate school in this kind of critical framework that’s called the hermeneutics of suspicion, which is the impulse to treat any kind of text as an agent of manipulation or this relic of someone’s bias or faulty thinking. And so when deploying the hermeneutics of suspicion, one is supposed to be rather merciless. It’s a kind of unforgiving way of reading a text. And it became somewhat pathological in my case when I started to when I started to apply that lens to my personal life or to my own psyche.
Chicago, ILDaily Review Atlas

Scott Reeder: Mayor Lightfoot's interview policy not racist

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot landed in a maelstrom of controversy last month when she said she only would allow “journalists of color” to interview her for pieces about her first two years in office. Fox News provocateur Tucker Carlson called Lightfoot a “racist” and a “monster” when he learned of...