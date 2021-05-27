Max & Murphy Podcast: What Might the Democratic Electorate Look Like for the June Primary?

Barrett Swanson is the guest. His new book, Lost in Summerland, is out now. Barrett Swanson: The book begins with an essay called “Notes from a Last Man,” which was putatively a piece about going to Florida for a vacation. My wife’s grandfather lives in Florida and he offered us the chance to go stay down there for a little while. And it coincided with a moment in my life in which I was almost fatally depressed, really had run up against certain cognitive habits or calisthenics of thought that were just not serving me anymore. I had been tutored in graduate school in this kind of critical framework that’s called the hermeneutics of suspicion, which is the impulse to treat any kind of text as an agent of manipulation or this relic of someone’s bias or faulty thinking. And so when deploying the hermeneutics of suspicion, one is supposed to be rather merciless. It’s a kind of unforgiving way of reading a text. And it became somewhat pathological in my case when I started to when I started to apply that lens to my personal life or to my own psyche.