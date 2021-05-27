Max & Murphy Podcast: Murphy Signs Off

In the Dark returns to The CW on Wednesday, picking up where it left off after season 2, and once again affirming why it remains one of the best (if under-appreciated) shows on TV. Completely backed into a corner following a drug heist and a murder, visually impaired anti-hero Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld, pictured at top), along with the merry Scooby Gang of Guiding Hope, this season are forced to make some life-altering decisions; least of all, escaping their dire predicament by running. It's an interesting twist for the close-knit group consisting of Felix (Morgan Krantz), Jess (Brooke Markham) and Murphy's ex-boyfriend Max (Casey Deidrick), who after relying on each other so heavily during seasons one and two for their personal survival are forced to splinter. It's a situation series star Mattfeld never imagined happening.