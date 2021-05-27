Cancel
Max & Murphy Podcast: Murphy Signs Off

By Gotham Gazette
Gotham Gazette
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 - Max & Murphy Podcast: Murphy Signs Off. This week's show was Jarrett Murphy's last as co-host of Max & Murphy. After five years doing the podcast then radio show/podcast with Ben Max of Gotham Gazette and well over a decade leading City Limits, Murphy is headed to a career change and nursing school. He reflected on his decades in journalism in a special segment of the show, which will continue with Max as the lone host, at least for now.

www.gothamgazette.com
