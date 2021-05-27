Vanderbilt rally in the ninth sends Ole Miss into loser's bracket

Emotional and animated, Jack Dougherty kept Ole Miss in the game until Vanderbilt started a ninth-inning rally with a bloop single. Ole Miss Athletics

HOOVER, Ala. – Jack Dougherty almost made a massive night from Tim Elko stand up.

But Vanderbilt started a ninth-inning rally with a bloop single, and the No. 4 seed Commodores defeated No. 5 seed Ole Miss 5-4 in Wednesday’s SEC Tournament late game.

The Rebels and Georgia both face elimination in an afternoon start today.

Elko, who suffered a partially torn ACL on April 5, drove in all four Ole Miss runs with two home runs, the second giving the Rebels a 4-3 lead in the eighth.

Meanwhile, Dougherty was dealing in relief with just one hit allowed and five strikeouts over his first 2 2/3 innings.

The Commodores (40-13) started the ninth when pinch-hitter CJ Rodriguez lifted a pop-up into shallow left-center. Ole Miss left fielder Kevin Graham covered a lot of ground but could not make the catch after a diving effort.

Dougherty followed with a strikeout but then issued a walk to leadoff hitter Enrique Bradfield to put two runners on.

Pinch-runner Javier Vaz tied the game when Isaiah Thomas singled through the left side, and Dominic Keegan’s hit to right field scored Bradfield with the game-winner.

“Jack was pitching so, so good,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “He had an explosive fastball and threw sliders into the strike zone to keep them off balance.”

Bianco said regular closer Taylor Broadway was too sore to pitch after yesterday’s outing in a 7-4 win over Auburn.

Dougherty was the second Ole Miss reliever after starter Derek Diamond when 5 1/3 innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Vanderbilt took a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

Ole Miss (39-18) was unable to break through against Commodores freshman Christian Little, right-hander who had faced only one SEC batter this season.

However, a basehit by Jacob Gonzalez against Little ignited a rally that included a walk by Graham and a three-run home run by Elko against Vanderbilt reliever Hugh Fisher.

The Commdores tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the inning. One scored on an RBI hit against Jackson Kimbrell, the other on a fielder’s choice from Rodriguez, the first batter to face Dougherty.

Elko has four home runs and eight RBIs since returning from his torn ACL on May 1 against South Carolina.

He said he experiences some discomfort when running the bases, not enough to stay in the dugout.

“I’m feeling fine. If I wasn’t I’d say something. I’m just dealing with it how I can and doing what I can for the team.”