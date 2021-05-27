Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Vanderbilt rally in the ninth sends Ole Miss into loser's bracket

By Ole Miss Athletics
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaGIU_0aCwQFsY00
Emotional and animated, Jack Dougherty kept Ole Miss in the game until Vanderbilt started a ninth-inning rally with a bloop single. Ole Miss Athletics

HOOVER, Ala. – Jack Dougherty almost made a massive night from Tim Elko stand up.

But Vanderbilt started a ninth-inning rally with a bloop single, and the No. 4 seed Commodores defeated No. 5 seed Ole Miss 5-4 in Wednesday’s SEC Tournament late game.

The Rebels and Georgia both face elimination in an afternoon start today.

Elko, who suffered a partially torn ACL on April 5, drove in all four Ole Miss runs with two home runs, the second giving the Rebels a 4-3 lead in the eighth.

Meanwhile, Dougherty was dealing in relief with just one hit allowed and five strikeouts over his first 2 2/3 innings.

The Commodores (40-13) started the ninth when pinch-hitter CJ Rodriguez lifted a pop-up into shallow left-center. Ole Miss left fielder Kevin Graham covered a lot of ground but could not make the catch after a diving effort.

Dougherty followed with a strikeout but then issued a walk to leadoff hitter Enrique Bradfield to put two runners on.

Pinch-runner Javier Vaz tied the game when Isaiah Thomas singled through the left side, and Dominic Keegan’s hit to right field scored Bradfield with the game-winner.

“Jack was pitching so, so good,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “He had an explosive fastball and threw sliders into the strike zone to keep them off balance.”

Bianco said regular closer Taylor Broadway was too sore to pitch after yesterday’s outing in a 7-4 win over Auburn.

Dougherty was the second Ole Miss reliever after starter Derek Diamond when 5 1/3 innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Vanderbilt took a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

Ole Miss (39-18) was unable to break through against Commodores freshman Christian Little, right-hander who had faced only one SEC batter this season.

However, a basehit by Jacob Gonzalez against Little ignited a rally that included a walk by Graham and a three-run home run by Elko against Vanderbilt reliever Hugh Fisher.

The Commdores tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the inning. One scored on an RBI hit against Jackson Kimbrell, the other on a fielder’s choice from Rodriguez, the first batter to face Dougherty.

Elko has four home runs and eight RBIs since returning from his torn ACL on May 1 against South Carolina.

He said he experiences some discomfort when running the bases, not enough to stay in the dugout.

“I’m feeling fine. If I wasn’t I’d say something. I’m just dealing with it how I can and doing what I can for the team.”

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
323
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dougherty
Person
Mike Bianco
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Diving#Commodores#Vanderbilt#Sec Tournament#Rebels#Acl#Auburn#Fielder Kevin Graham#Starter Derek Diamond#Right Hander#Rally#Lead#Hitter Enrique Bradfield#Pitch#Ala#Ninth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ole Miss reaches NCAA women's final against Oklahoma State

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Andrea Lignell played 40 holes to win two matches Tuesday and Ole Miss made its debut in the NCAA Women's Championship by advancing to the title match against Oklahoma State. Both teams are seeking their first NCAA title in women's golf. Oklahoma State, whose men's program has...
Oxford, MShottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Projected as a 13 Seed in D1Baseball’s Latest Field of 64

College postseason baseball is here. Teams are gathering around the country to take part in the conference tournament this week, trying to position themselves one last time before the Road to Omaha is unveiled on Memorial Day. D1Baseball released its latest projected field of 64 on Tuesday as conference tournaments...
Florida StatePosted by
Tuscaloosa Thread

Bama Bats Shut Down; Florida Sends the Tide To Losers Bracket

The Alabama Crimson Tide faced off with the Florida Gators in the third round of the SEC Tournament this afternoon. The Tide received a strong effort from starting pitcher Dylan Smith but could not provide the pitcher with enough run support to threaten the Gators. Florida defeated Alabama 7-2 to stay unbeaten in Hoover and send Alabama into the loser's bracket.
Oxford, MSPicayune Item

Ole Miss Women’s Golf Advances to NCAA Title Match

OXFORD, Miss. – It isn’t midnight yet. The Cinderella story for Ole Miss women’s golf continues, as the fourth-seeded Rebels put together two superb match wins over No. 5 Texas in the NCAA Championship quarterfinals and No. 8 Arizona in the semifinals to advance to just the second NCAA team final in the history of Ole Miss Athletics.
Golfsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss women's golf wins first national championship

The Ole Miss women’s golf team won the program’s first national championship on Wednesday, besting Oklahoma State. Sophomore Andrea Lignell hit a five-foot putt on the 17th hole to clinch the title for the Rebels. Lane Kiffin was quick to congratulate the ladies on their big win and remind athletes...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn baseball’s season ends in SEC Tournament loss to Ole Miss

Auburn needed to make a run at the SEC Tournament this week if it wanted to extend its season, but the Tigers’ stay in Hoover turned out to be short-lived. Auburn was eliminated from the SEC Tournament on Day 1, dropping its opening game to Ole Miss, 7-4, late Tuesday night at the Hoover Met. The Tigers’ night started with a bang, thanks to a first-inning leadoff home run from Ryan Bliss, but the team fell behind in the third inning and couldn’t recover against the fifth-seeded Rebels.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona women’s golf eliminated by Ole Miss in NCAA semifinals

The Arizona women’s golf team was eliminated by Ole Miss in the NCAA semifinals on Tuesday, hours after it shocked No. 1 seed Stanford in the quarterfinals. The fourth-seeded Rebels won 3-2 over the eighth-seeded Wildcats. Therese Warner and Yu-Sang Hou were the winning golfers for Arizona. Ya-Chun Chang, Vivian Hou and Gile Bite Starkute, whose long birdie putt against Stanford propelled Arizona into this round, were defeated.
Baseballhogville.net

Connor Noland vs Ole Miss

It's hard to overestimate how Connor's performance today could help this team. We started the season talking about how deep the pitching staff was, but time after time we've had had potential significant contributors fail to make the grade and fall by the wayside. Losing Pallete and now Vermillion from among the survivors felt disastrous.
Watertown, TNPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Gibbs squeezes Watertown into loser’s bracket

MURFREESBORO — Watertown led its first-ever state tournament baseball game from the first inning until the end of the contest when Gibbs squeezed home the go-ahead run to walk off with a 4-3 win at Blackman’s David Price Field. Dawson Warwick’s bunt to second base scored Brayden Taylor with the...
Oklahoma Statewvsportsnow.com

Oklahoma State Knocks WVU Into Loser’s Bracket, Rematch With Texas Looming

West Virginia will not have much time to lick its wounds after getting blown out by Oklahoma State 12-2 Friday evening. The loss drops the Mountaineers into the loser’s bracket of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament and puts them on schedule for a rematch with top-seeded Texas later in the night. West Virginia (25-26) will get about a 30-minute break before taking on the Longhorns in Oklahoma City.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Vanderbilt walks off Ole Miss to advance in SEC Tournament

Another appearance in the SEC Tournament, another walk-off for Vanderbilt. The No. 4 seed Commodores started their run in Hoover, Ala., in the same way that they ended it back in 2019 — with a walk-off hit to beat Ole Miss. Dominic Keegan hit a single to right field to score Enrique Bradfield Jr. in the ninth inning as the 'Dores beat Ole Miss 5-4, advancing into the winner's bracket with a game against No. 1 seed Arkansas on Thursday.
College Sportschatsports.com

Oxford holds Parade of Champions for Ole Miss women’s golf team

Oxford, Parade of Champions, Arizona, Ole Miss Rebels, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS, COVID-19, Downtown Houston. The City of Oxford welcomed the 2021 National Champion Ole Miss women’s golf team back to town in style on Thursday. The city and the school held a Parade of...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

RedHawks rally in ninth to down Houston

FARGO — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pulled out a 5-4 win over Houston in dramatic fashion before 2,751 on Friday at Newman Outdoor Field. Down two in the bottom of the ninth, the RedHawks' Jordan George led off with a solo home run to tie the game 4-4. Dylan Kelly followed with a double, bringing Sam Dexter to the plate. With a 2-2 count, Dexter fouled off four straight pitches before getting hit by a pitch. An Apollo's error on Will Zimmerman's sacrifice attempt allowed Kelly to score the winning run.
BaseballLynchburg News and Advance

Liberty baseball falls into loser's bracket at ASUN semifinals, and more

Liberty had the tying run at third base with one out in the ninth inning Thursday afternoon. Jacksonville closer Jagger McCoy slammed the door shut on a potential Flames’ rally. Cam Locklear was picked off at third base following a failed suicide squeeze play for the inning’s second out, Logan...
Hoover, ALredcuprebellion.com

Here’s how Ole Miss baseball will line-up against Vanderbilt tonight in Hoover

Ole Miss baseball will begin the double elimination portion of the SEC Baseball Tournament against Vanderbilt around 8 p.m. Head coach Mike Bianco released his line-up via Twitter, including the starting pitcher Derek Diamond. Freshman centerfielder TJ McCants will look to continue his phenomenal season in the leadoff tonight. Rebel...
Hoover, ALOxford Eagle

Nikhazy, Dunhurst send Ole Miss to double elimination portion of SEC Baseball Tournament

Doug Nikhazy was given one mission on Tuesday and he accomplished it. The Ole Miss ace pitched six innings of two-run baseball on four days rest against Auburn in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. The Rebels rode their ace and timely offense for the 7-4 victory over the Tigers, advancing into the double elimination portion of the tournament.