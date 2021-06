There’s a number of new announcements now going around for the Dragon Quest series, so let’s take a look at the two biggest ones for us in the West. First, while it’s but a teaser, we’ve gotten an official announcement for Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, the next major chapter of the franchise. There’s almost no details on it just yet, but we do know that it’ll be built using Unreal Engine 5, that it’ll be getting some revisions to its battle system, and that it’ll be released simultaneously worldwide.