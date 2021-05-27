Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Game of Jones – Would You Rather Wednesday – 5/26/21

985thesportshub.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a “Would You Rather” Wednesday on the Game of Jones. Jones takes his choice on topics that include Julio Jones, Julian Edelman and Adam Vinatieri, the Boston Celtics, and more!

985thesportshub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Would You Rather#The Game Of Jones#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

George Kittle Has Telling Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

Even with No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance on the roster, Jimmy Garoppolo remains the starting quarterback in San Francisco. It doesn’t sound like he wants to surrender that role easily. Star tight end George Kittle appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Tuesday to discuss a variety...
NFL247Sports

Colin Cowherd criticizes Tua Tagovailoa after practice struggles

It was a rough start for Tua Tagovailoa as he threw five interceptions at Miami Dolphins practice on Tuesday. He said he’d rather make the mistakes now than in the regular season, but FOX Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd is noticing a pattern. Cowherd was a noted fan of Tagovailoa...
NBAEnid News and Eagle

Hawks rally from 26 points down, stun 76ers in Game 5

PHILADELPHIA — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a playoff comeback for the ages against the Philadelphia 76ers to move within a victory of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1:26 left to cap a 26-point comeback...
NFLYardbarker

Le'Veon Bell would rather retire than play for Andy Reid again

Le’Veon Bell’s NFL career has been a mess since his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it seems he still thinks that has a lot to do with the coaches he’s had. Bell took aim at Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid in a recent Instagram comment, saying he would “never play” for Reid again. Bell added that he’d “retire first” instead of working with Reid.
NBAnumberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (shoulder) available for Game 5 on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is available for Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. As expected, Young has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in Game 5 against the 76ers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 39.7 minutes against Philadelphia. Young's...
NBAAlbany Herald

Hawks escape 26-point hole, shock Sixers in Game 5

Trae Young scored a playoff-career-high 39 points and the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 26-point, second-half deficit to stun the host Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 on Wednesday and take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 6 in the best-of-seven series will be played Friday at Atlanta. The...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Mike Conley out for Game 5 vs. Clippers Wednesday with hamstring injury

Mike Conley will miss Wednesday's Game 5 matchup vs. the Clippers due to a hamstring injury. ANALYSIS: The 33-year-old was previously listed as "questionable" for the game. Conley has not played at all in the second round yet, which is even at 2-2 between the Clippers and Utah Jazz. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game during the regular season for the top-seeded Jazz.
NBAchatsports.com

WOULD YOU?

Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Philadelphia, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Mike Budenholzer, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association. There's a big Game 7 tonight in Brooklyn between the Bucks and Nets. If the Bucks lose, don't be surprised if Milwaukee's coach Mike Budenholzer gets his pink slip. Coaches are being let go left and right and the NBA has no mercy regardless if you've recently won a Coach of the year honor or not. Then tomorrow, there's another Game 7. This one between the 76ers and Hawks. If the 76ers lose, no, Doc won't get fired after just one season, but head will roll in Philly.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names His No. 1 Player In The NFL

On Thursday afternoon, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd revealed his list of the 10 best players in the NFL today. Unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady were near the top of the list. However, neither one stood atop the list. Mahomes came...
NFLchatsports.com

Would you rather the Steelers sign Trai Turner or Malik Hooker?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy bees lately, bringing in plenty of veteran players for free agency visits. However, none of these visits have resulted in contracts yet. This begs the question whether the Steelers are trying to sign players right now or simply having a plan ready in the event of an injury. Perhaps Kevin Colbert and company just want to know who they would sign if someone isn't ready to go at training camp or gets hurt early on in the season. But what about the last two guys the Steelers brought into their facility?
NFLPats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 6/25/21 - The return of Pat Patriot?

Paul Perillo writes about how training camp is when the competition starts. Erik Scalavino dives into the Kyle Van Noy story. Thomas Carannnte (Musket Fire) makes the case that Stephon Gilmore wants to stay in New England. Matt Dolloff (98.5 The Sports Hub) takes a look at the new video...
POTUSPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Donald ranked as the best player in the NFL by PFF

Aaron Donald doesn’t play a premier position for the Rams, but he’s established himself as not only the best defensive tackle in the NFL, but the most dominant player at any position. You earn that title by winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards, earning six All-Pro selections and setting the NFL record for the most sacks in a season by a defensive tackle (20.5).
NFLESPN

Donovan McNabb says Black QBs have always faced doubt

PHILADELPHIA --  Donovan McNabb hopes other Black quarterbacks dont switch positions when theyre encouraged to do so because of their athleticism. Staying at quarterback worked out well for McNabb. He made six Pro Bowls after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999 and led the team to five NFC championship games in 11 seasons.
NFLNECN

Top 50 Patriots Under Bill Belichick: The 2000s Vs. 2010s Debate

Curran: Which version of Pats' dynasty was better, 2000s or 2010s? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Said it before, I will say it again and I know you’re going to nod your head in agreement and say, “Facts.”. That I can sit here in the summer of 2021 and...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Jimmy Smith would rather retire than leave Baltimore

Ravens, Jimmy Smith Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. Few players have been as synonymous with the Baltimore Ravens over the last decade than cornerback Jimmy Smith. Smith has only called one city home during his time in the NFL. And he doesn’t plan for that to change. Ever. Smith...