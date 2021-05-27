Game of Jones – Would You Rather Wednesday – 5/26/21

Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Philadelphia, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Mike Budenholzer, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association. There's a big Game 7 tonight in Brooklyn between the Bucks and Nets. If the Bucks lose, don't be surprised if Milwaukee's coach Mike Budenholzer gets his pink slip. Coaches are being let go left and right and the NBA has no mercy regardless if you've recently won a Coach of the year honor or not. Then tomorrow, there's another Game 7. This one between the 76ers and Hawks. If the 76ers lose, no, Doc won't get fired after just one season, but head will roll in Philly.