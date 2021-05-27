Game of Jones – Would You Rather Wednesday – 5/26/21

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy bees lately, bringing in plenty of veteran players for free agency visits. However, none of these visits have resulted in contracts yet. This begs the question whether the Steelers are trying to sign players right now or simply having a plan ready in the event of an injury. Perhaps Kevin Colbert and company just want to know who they would sign if someone isn't ready to go at training camp or gets hurt early on in the season. But what about the last two guys the Steelers brought into their facility?