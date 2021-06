The May 13 Gadsden Times headline read, “Gadsden Council talks engaging legal firm, no immediate action taken.”. The Gadsden City Council is considering legal counsel over a challenge to the contentious siting of an animal parts rendering plant on Gadsden Airport Authority property? What is the council’s concern? Are they afraid testimony under oath will be an embarrassment for some city officials? Is this all they are worried about? Or is it something more nefarious? What could cause the City Council and the mayor to even consider outside counsel?