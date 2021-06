Elliott School of International Affairs officials said they are more than halfway through implementing their annual diversity action plan for the 2020-21 academic year. Kylie Stamm, the diversity program manager at the Elliott School, said 65 percent of the strategies in this year’s diversity action plan were completed by the end of the academic year with the remainder to be completed over the summer. She said officials launched initiatives, like focus groups with students of color and the inaugural Inclusive Excellence Week event series, that meet the plan’s four goals of increasing diversity, inclusion and equity in the school.