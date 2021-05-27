New movie releases: May 27, 2021

The name Alfred Hitchcock has been a legend in show business for decades now and some of his movies have influenced modern-day cinema in many ways. To say that Psycho was just another murder mystery is kind of like saying that the statue of David is just another sculpture of a naked person. It’s true, but it minimalizes the effect of the work to such a degree that it becomes a bit insulting. But the upside is that a lot of people have come to revere Hitchcock for his chilling style of telling a gripping story, and for bringing us Psycho, which was one of the best movies he ever made and has endured today. The reboot was, well, not that great, but the original is still something that many people will point to as one of the best movies to watch if one really wants to see a great story in action. But what’s amusing is that Hitchcock did everything he could to stymie any and all publicity about the movie before it came out. He went so far as to buy nearly every copy of the original book that he could and said next to nothing about the story to keep the mystery and suspense of it from leaking.