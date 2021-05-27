Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New movie releases: May 27, 2021

By Compiled by LEE CLARK ZUMPE, Tampa Bay Newspapers
Beach Beacon
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRated: PG-13 Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

www.tbnweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Romijn
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Louisa Krause
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
Fionn Whitehead
Person
Meadow Williams
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Cdc#Paramount#Academy Award#American#Nazi#Vertical Entertainment#Redbox Entertainment#Stockholm Syndrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

At the Movies: New movies begin arriving Tuesday

FAIRFIELD — New movies get an early start this week with a new one hitting screens Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “American Badger” is the first. The plot centers on a seemingly cold-blooded hitman assigned to befriend a call girl. He is forced to kill her when all hell breaks loose....
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

Netflix Releases ‘Persuasion’ Movie Stills

We’re suckers for Jane Austen around here, and as much as Pride and Prejudice has our heart, Persuasion is one of those underrated classics that we just keep hoping we’ll get to see done right. The latest attempt comes via Netflix, and won’t be released till 2022, but we now have our first look at some of the protagonists, and …it’s not that the pictures give us much. It’s that the vibe is working for us. Like really, really working.
MoviesHypebae

BLACKPINK Is Releasing a Movie Worldwide

Celebrating their fifth anniversary, BLACKPINK is working on a special “4+1 PROJECT” for their fans. Now, YG Entertainment has announced that the K-pop quartet has a new movie on the way as part of the scheme. Premiering globally, BLACKPINK THE MOVIE is set to arrive on August 8, which is...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a flop when it was released and is now all the rage on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix adds different productions every month, and although in recent years they have bet more on original content, they also make room for films from other production companies, such as Deadly Machines. This Universal Pictures film was released in 2018 and It was not well received by critics or viewers, but now it is back with everything.
MoviesTVOvermind

How the Movie “Psycho” Was Spoiled Months Before Its Release

The name Alfred Hitchcock has been a legend in show business for decades now and some of his movies have influenced modern-day cinema in many ways. To say that Psycho was just another murder mystery is kind of like saying that the statue of David is just another sculpture of a naked person. It’s true, but it minimalizes the effect of the work to such a degree that it becomes a bit insulting. But the upside is that a lot of people have come to revere Hitchcock for his chilling style of telling a gripping story, and for bringing us Psycho, which was one of the best movies he ever made and has endured today. The reboot was, well, not that great, but the original is still something that many people will point to as one of the best movies to watch if one really wants to see a great story in action. But what’s amusing is that Hitchcock did everything he could to stymie any and all publicity about the movie before it came out. He went so far as to buy nearly every copy of the original book that he could and said next to nothing about the story to keep the mystery and suspense of it from leaking.
Moviesstartattle.com

Broken Diamonds (2021 movie) trailer, release date

In the wake of his father’s death, a 20-something writer (Ben Platt) sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he’s forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister (Lola Kirke). Startattle.com – Broken Diamonds 2021. Broken Diamonds is an American drama film directed...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The Netflix library finds itself getting updated on an almost daily basis, and such is the way that the homepage is formatted online, on a mobile device or a television that it’s often easy to miss plenty of the new additions, given that the fabled algorithm tends to largely focus on either a particular subscriber’s own watch history, or the most high profile titles on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Flash Set Photo May Reveal The Movie’s Real Villain

The Flash was filming on location in London this week and with the cameras rolling less than 5 minutes from my front door, I thought it’d be rude not to head over and see what was going on. It proved to be worth the trip, too, as I got to watch a scene being shot with Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton, a bunch of Central City vehicles on the streets, and Bruce Wayne’s awesome-looking black super car.
RetailMovieWeb

Power Rangers Movie Reboot Gets 2023 Release Date?

It looks like a release date for the planned Power Rangers reboot movie may have been inadvertently leaked thanks to an entry on the Brazilian Licensing Convention website. The Power Rangers are currently making waves again on TV, with Power Rangers Dino Fury, and Hasbro have been working on a new movie with eOne, with the intention of bringing their current wave of success to the big screen. Now it looks like we can expect the new movie to arrive in 2023 if all goes according to plan.
Movies/Film

‘Babylon’: Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire, and More Join Damien Chazelle’s Golden Age Hollywood Drama

How many stars can Damien Chazelle fit in one movie? Well, the First Man director is putting that question to the test with his upcoming film Babylon, a drama set during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Babylon has added even more stars to its already-stacked cast led by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, with Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, and Tobey Maguire among the latest to join the sprawling ensemble.
Moviesramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For The New CANDYMAN Movie

Say it. And watch this chilling new trailer for CANDYMAN. #Candyman is in theaters August 27. Oscar® winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, upcoming Captain Marvel 2) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic. For as long...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Scarlett Johansson to star in Disney's Tower of Terror movie

Disney returns to its never-ending well of pre-existing properties for its upcoming movie Tower of Terror. As reported by Collider, for this big-screen version of its drop tower ride, the studio joins forces again with Scarlett Johansson, fresh off Black Widow, who's set to star and produce the adaptation. Toy...
MoviesGamespot

Shudder To Release Next Movie In V/H/S Horror Anthology Series

Horror streaming service Shudder is set to exclusively release the next movie in V/H/S series. The fourth film in the found footage anthology series is titled V/H/S/94. Like the previous V/H/S movies, this latest entry features episodes written and directed by a variety of rising and established names in the genre. Filmmakers include Simon Barrett (The Guest, You're Next), Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You), Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife), and Chloe Okuno (Slut). Barrett and Tjahjanto have made stories for previous V/H/S films. The movie doesn't have a release date yet.