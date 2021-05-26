Modern States - College Affordability

Despite challenges brought on by COVID-19, education remains a priority for over 65% of high school graduates heading to college. Yet, the reality for many students is that college affordability is a barrier to furthering their education. In fact, The Federal Reserve [fred.stlouisfed.org] estimates that in quarter three of 2020, Americans owed more than $1.7 trillion in student loans — an increase of nearly 4% compared to quarter three of 2019. Whether you’re still in high school, a current undergrad trying to finish in time or an adult learner going back to school, it’s imperative to understand there are alternative paths to receiving college credit available today.