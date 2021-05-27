Cancel
Fair Play, MO

Cemeteries plan decoration days, seek donations

By BH-FP news staff
Bolivar Herald Free Press
 12 days ago

As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, area cemeteries have announced upcoming plans for decoration services and are seeking donations. Barren Creek Cemetery, Fair Play, will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at the cemetery grounds. Donations will be accepted at the meeting and can also be mailed to Paula Henderson, secretary/treasurer, at 4244 S. 34th Road, Fair Play MO 65649. The yearly financial statements are available upon request.

