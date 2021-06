(The latest COVID numbers)....The numbers are released by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, active cases of COVID 19 are at 54. Of those, 3 are still hospitalized. Two are in Intensive Care. Deaths attributed to the virus are now at 738. Health Officials continue to encourage those who are not yet vaccinated to make plans to get vaccinated. They can go to vaccine finder or myturn.ca.gov to find out where vaccines are available. Health officials say they will be watching the COVID numbers closely now that the state has opened up, canceling many of the the previous protocols and adjusting others.