QUESTION: "Has it been tested in children with Type 1 diabetes? If so, what were the results?" - Stacey Smith. ANSWER: "I do know that children with Type 1 diabetes are considered immunocompromised, so once it is approved for that population, I would highly recommend that those children receive it because as you know, anytime they get sick, it's more challenging than with a kid who doesn't have diabetes. But that's a great question. I'm not sure specifically. I think I would probably refer you to the CDC or FDA website for that."