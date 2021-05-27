Cancel
Analysis-Political Risk Haunts Latam Investors as Peru Election Nears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Peru's closely watched presidential election race between two polarized candidates is the latest in a string of political risk events haunting investors in Latin America, a region struggling to keep up with its global peers despite a commodities boom. Latin America was engulfed in social unrest...

WorldPosted by
Reuters

Peru´s sol plunges to historic low as uncertainty grows ahead of election

LIMA, May 25 (Reuters) - Peru´s sol currency plunged to an historic low on Tuesday as recent polls showed presidential front-runner and socialist Pedro Castillo with a growing lead over business-friendly conservative Keiko Fujimori. The sol fell 0.87% to 3.840/3.845 per dollar. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood,...
WorldCouncil on Foreign Relations

Will Peru’s Polarized Election Bring More Instability?

In a June 6 presidential runoff, Peruvians will choose between divisive candidates whose campaigns have raised concerns about the country lurching into extremist policies and democratic backsliding. The result could spell further instability for the country and even the region. Peru has experienced unprecedented political instability in recent years. The...
Presidential Electiontheclevelandamerican.com

Minute by minute: Presidential election in Peru

What Point Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori said after voting in Peru. Interim President Francisco Sagasti cast his vote and called on citizens to vote and strengthen democracy. Jimina de la Quintana tells the story of how the Peruvian civic festival lived and the claims of Pointe Castillo and Keiko Fujimori. In addition, analyst Henry Raphael takes stock of the day.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Peru's sol, stocks plunge as Castillo overtakes Fujimori in close election

Investors dumped Peru's currency and stocks on Monday as results of the weekend's knife-edge presidential election showed socialist candidate Pedro Castillo edging ahead of conservative rival Keiko Fujimori. Though the final result may not be known for days, the latest count showed Castillo and Fujimori almost neck-and-neck with over 94%...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WDBO

Daughter of imprisoned ex-president leads Peru's election

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — The daughter of an imprisoned former president was leading the race for Peru’s presidency late Sunday, hours after polls closed in a runoff election held as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the Andean country. With 42% of votes tallied, conservative Keiko Fujimori had 52.9%...
Presidential Electiongeopoliticalmonitor.com

FLASH: Left Wins Landmark Election in Peru

On Sunday, Peru voted in a polarizing second-round presidential run-off where both candidates were unpalatable to large portions of the population (for details, see last week’s situation report). Pedro Castillo currently holds a narrow lead over Keiko Fujimori, 50.255% to 49.745%, with nearly 97% of the vote counted. It looks...
AdvocacyThe New Yorker

Protests in Colombia, Elections in Peru, and Other Chaos in the Andes

In the eight years since the death of the Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, at the age of fifty-eight, his vaunted “Bolivarian” revolution to unify the Andean nations of South America has gone the way of most fever dreams. The region remains in ferment, beset by varying degrees of social, economic, and political chaos. Beyond their shared geography, the seven countries have analogous histories, beginning with the Spanish conquest. The colonial period ended, after independence wars led by Simón Bolívar and José de San Martín, in an equally bloody carve-up into nation-states. They are mostly still newcomers to democracy, having endured periods of military rule and, in some cases, civil war, into the late twentieth century. Venezuela and Colombia ended their military dictatorships in the late nineteen-fifties, but Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Peru did not experience democratic restoration until the late seventies and early eighties, and Chile was the last to see off a dictator, Augusto Pinochet, in 1990.
Public HealthBloomberg

Peru Offers a Taste of What Covid Can Do to Politics

If still-incomplete returns are correct, a straw-hat-wearing, giant-pencil-carrying candidate for a Marxist party has just narrowly won Peru’s presidential election. It’s a razor-thin margin that points to deep rifts and spells lasting instability for a country that is not only the No. 2 copper producer today, but has also been seen — until now — as a key source of future supply for the metal that will underpin a greener global economy.
Politicspeoplesdispatch.org

Peru elections: Will there be a left-wing resurgence?

On June 6, 25 million Peruvians will elect their next president and two vice presidents for the period 2021-2026. Leftist candidate Pedro Castillo of the Free Peru political party will face off against far-right candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Popular Force party. All major polls have predicted a victory for Castillo.
PoliticsTelegraph

Return of Marxist Shining Path guerillas stalks Peru's polarising election

Peruvians vote on Sunday for a new president after a polarising hard-Left versus hard-Right campaign dominated by the bloody reemergence of remnants of the Shining Path Marxist terrorists. Pedro Castillo, a radical teachers union leader, faces off against Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the disgraced 1990s strongman Alberto Fujimori, in an...