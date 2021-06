The Baltimore Orioles look to build upon their offensive outburst this past Sunday with the New York Mets coming to Camden Yards. Looking to build off of their series victory against the Cleveland Indians this weekend, the Baltimore Orioles welcome the New York Mets to Camden Yards for a brief interleague series starting Tuesday evening. The series is the second and final matchup between the Orioles and Mets this season, following what was a two-game series sweep in favor of New York when the teams last met in May.