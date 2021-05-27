Saudi customs officials find 1.6kg of cocaine in smugglers' stomachs

There was an uproar at the Okere Prison in Delta State today June 15 after a security agent allegedly shot dead a young man who visited his friend in the prison. SaharaReporters reports that the deceased who was there to see his friend in the prison was said to have taken some tomatoes and other food items along. However, the correctional officials allegedly found cocaine among the items with him. The man was arrested and interrogated but met his end when he attempted to escape. It was learnt that one of the operatives shot him in the leg as he tried to escape. The security guard was said to have shot him a second time while he was still crawling, in pain. “There’s panic in Okere prison in Warri as a Prison Armed Squad shot dead a visitor this afternoon. The visitor was said to have come to visit his friend when the incident happened.With what visitors witnessed outside, the person came with tomatoes and some food items. And, in course of conducting their usual routine search on him, they discovered cocaine in the items. The visitor was thereafter subjected to further interrogation,” the source said.But when he discovered that trouble loomed, he started running. One of the prison’s armed squad members present shot him in the leg. But while the person was still crawling, he shot him a second time and that killed him instantly”a source said The prison command is yet to release an official statement reacting to the claim. The post Guard in Delta prison allegedly shoots visitor dead after finding cocaine in the items he brought appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.