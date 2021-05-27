Cancel
Saudi customs officials find 1.6kg of cocaine in smugglers' stomachs

By Arab News, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
tribuneledgernews.com
 2021-05-27

May 27—JEDDAH — Customs officers in Saudi Arabia foiled attempts by two airline passengers to smuggle more than 1.6 kilograms of cocaine into the Kingdom. The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah said inspectors suspicious of a female passenger arriving in the Kingdom carried out an X-ray that revealed 60 capsules in her stomach. They were found to contain 683.5 grams of the drug.

