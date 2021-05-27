Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil Declines as Investors Await Outcome of Critical Iran Talks

By Sharon Cho
Bloomberg
 23 days ago

Oil fell below $66 a barrel amid concern the market could encounter additional Iranian barrels if sanctions on the Persian Gulf producer are lifted. West Texas Intermediate futures declined, with prices having traded within a $10 a barrel range since March. Talks between Iran and world powers are underway in Vienna to revive a nuclear accord, traders are awaiting detail on the negotiations, including sticking points, and the timing of any revival in official flows.

Energy Industrykitco.com

Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow

MELBOURNE, June 18 (Reuters) - Oil futures reversed earlier loses on Friday, and were set to close a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year despite rising prices. Officials at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries got...
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices rise for fourth-straight week

Continued economic strength and a spreading oil demand recovery sent crude prices to a fourth week of gains, keeping them above $70, a level not seen since the fall of 2019. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of the five trading days this week, including a $1.24 jump Tuesday. Prices on Friday recovered 60 cents of Thursday’s $1.11 decline to close the week at $71.64, up from Monday’s close of $70.88 per barrel. The posted price closed at $68.12 per barrel, according to Plains All-American.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Bounces; U.S. Output Gain Seen Limited

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices gained Friday, rebounding after the weaker tone following the Federal Reserve meeting after a report suggested additional U.S, supply this year would be limited.. By 9:55 AM ET (1355 GMT), U.S. crude was up 0.7% at $71.50 a barrel, while Brent was up 0.1% at...
Businessrigzone.com

Oil Futures Lose Luster As Greenback Strengthens

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped the most in a month as a rising dollar pushed financial investors, who had piled into commodities to guard against inflation, toward the exits for other sectors. Futures in New York fell 1.5% on Thursday. A strengthening U.S. dollar reduced the appeal of commodities priced in...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

South Korea's crude imports from US rise for first time in 12 months in May

Light US grades ideal for raising middle distillate output yield. Widening Brent-Dubai spread favors Middle Eastern, US crude purchases. South Korea's imports of US crude oil rose 21.3% from a year earlier in May, marking the first year-on-year increase in 12 months, latest data from Korea Customs Service showed, as local refiners continued to raise middle distillate output amid improving transportation fuel demand and a widening Brent-Dubai price spread made North American barrels competitive.
Energy IndustryBloomberg

China’s Oil Boomtown Braces for Crackdown From Beijing

The future of China’s vast oil-refining industry may hinge on what government investigators find in the small seaside city of Panjin. This little-known energy hub about 300 miles east of Beijing has emerged as the focal point of a probe that industry insiders say could shift the balance of power from the private sector to the state.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures fall as risk-off sentiment sweeps market

0250 GMT: Crude oil futures fell further during mid-morning trade in Asia June 18, extending overnight losses, as risk aversion gripped the market after hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, even as the global demand recovery narrative remained intact. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Saudi Arabia’s April crude exports slip to 10-month low

Saudi Arabia’s April crude oil exports fell to their lowest level since June 2020, official data showed on Thursday. Crude exports from the world’s top exporter slipped to 5.408 million barrels per day (bpd) from 5.427 million bpd in March, while crude output edged lower to 8.134 million bpd in April from 8.138 million bpd the previous month, data showed.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

WTI crude nears Brent valuation as U.S. oil demand accelerates

(Bloomberg) --The U.S. oil market is reaching a crunch point. Each week drivers are traveling billions of miles on interstates, just as they did in 2019, before the pandemic ravaged global oil consumption. But despite a steady ramp up in demand in recent months, wildcatters in West Texas aren’t firing up rigs like they used to, with production still down 15% from the peak last year.
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

UN climate talks: Key outcomes from the June 2021 virtual conference

International climate talks have resumed following an 18-month absence, with diplomats from around the world attempting to negotiate the final rules of the Paris Agreement via the online medium of Microsoft Teams. The “intersessional” meeting of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) “subsidiary bodies” (SBs) normally takes place...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Near $71 After Sell-Off as Traders Weigh Consumption, Dollar

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near $71 a barrel after the biggest drop in four weeks as traders weighed prospects for a stronger dollar against rising demand. West Texas Intermediate was 0.1% lower in early Asian trade after losing 1.5% on Thursday amid a broad commodities sell-off. The losses in raw materials followed the Federal Reserve’s midweek signal it will in time end the ultra-easy policy brought in to rescue the U.S. economy from the pandemic. That aided the dollar, hurting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.
Trafficrigzone.com

USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. oil market is reaching a crunch point. Each week drivers are traveling billions of miles on interstates, just as they did in 2019, before the pandemic ravaged global oil consumption. But despite a steady ramp up in demand in recent months, wildcatters in West Texas aren’t firing up rigs like they used to, with production still down 15% from the peak last year.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Down as Traders Weigh Dollar Against Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell below $71 a barrel after the biggest drop in four weeks as traders weighed prospects for a stronger dollar against rising demand. West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower after sinking 1.5% on Thursday amid a broad, copper-to-gold commodities sell-off. The losses in raw materials followed the Federal Reserve’s midweek signal it will in time end the ultra-easy policy brought in to rescue the U.S. economy from the pandemic. That aided the dollar, hurting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.