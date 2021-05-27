Oil Declines as Investors Await Outcome of Critical Iran Talks

Continued economic strength and a spreading oil demand recovery sent crude prices to a fourth week of gains, keeping them above $70, a level not seen since the fall of 2019. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of the five trading days this week, including a $1.24 jump Tuesday. Prices on Friday recovered 60 cents of Thursday’s $1.11 decline to close the week at $71.64, up from Monday’s close of $70.88 per barrel. The posted price closed at $68.12 per barrel, according to Plains All-American.