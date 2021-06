The world’s second-largest economy is on the path of recovery from the pandemic-driven slump. China’s exports climbed 27.9% year over year in May, in comparison with the 32.3% rise recorded in April. Meanwhile, imports rose 51.1% year over year in May versus a rise of 43.1% in April. Notably, analysts had expected a year-over-year increase of 32.1% for exports and a rise of 51.5% for imports in the same period, per a Reuters’ poll.