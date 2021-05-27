Euro 2020 news LIVE: Netherlands squad confirmed as England players emerge unscathed from Europa League final

The build-up to Euro 2020 continues today, with the rescheduled tournament now just 15 days away. The competition, postponed last summer due to the effects coronavirus, will see Portugal bid to retain the crown they won in France five years ago, while the French will look to make it back-to-back major tournament wins following their World Cup triumph in Russia in 2018.

Both nations are among the many participants to have announced their squads for Euro 2020, with the likes of Germany , 2008 and 2012 champions Spain , and most recently the Netherlands having now shared their squads with the world, too. England coach Gareth Southgate is among the managers to have named a provisional group for the competition, with the former Three Lions midfielder required to cut down his 33-man squad until there are 26 players or fewer remaining. He must do so by Tuesday, which is when he is expected to announce his final squad for the Euros.

One of the reasons Southgate named so many players in his provisional squad was due to the number participating in this week’s European finals. Manchester United came up short against Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final last night, but the club’s present contingent of England internationals – Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood – appeared to make it through the game without sustaining any injuries, while Harry Maguire’s ongoing recovery saw him left on the bench . Greenwood was substituted in extra-time, but seemingly only for tactical reasons, while Rashford looks to have avoided any physical damage but was the victim of racial abuse after the match.

On Saturday, Chelsea take on Man City in the Champions League final , and Southgate will again hope his England players emerge unscathed from that fixture. Follow live updates as the build-up to Euro 2020 continues.