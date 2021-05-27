Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rich Indians’ Favorite Stocks Faring Better in New Virus Wave

By Abhishek Vishnoi
Bloomberg
 13 days ago

In the booming $2.9 trillion equity market of virus-ravaged India, following the rich is proving to be a safer strategy. The year-to-date return of Bloomberg Intelligence’s custom basket of 30 stocks favored by wealthy individual investors is about 8% higher than that of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.’s benchmark Nifty 50 Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

www.bloomberg.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wave#Asian Stocks#Global Stocks#Stock Investors#Foreign Investors#Bloomberg Intelligence#Nifty 50#Deepak Nitrite Ltd#Virus Ravaged India#Ultra Rich Indians#Global Tailwinds#Dips#Exporters#Equity#Consumption#Coronavirus Infections#Strategy#Infrastructure Spending#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
StocksFrankfort Times

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Major indexes closed mostly higher on Wall Street, thanks largely to gains in a handful of Big Tech companies. S&P 500 was nearly unchanged. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, while investors’ attention turned to huge gains in a new batch of “meme” stocks favored by online investors, including Wendy’s and Clover Health.
StocksEntrepreneur

5 Financial Stocks To Watch In A Rising Interest Rate Environment

Top Financial Stocks To Watch Now For The Long Term Portfolio. Financial stocks have traditionally been solid investments in the stock market. With U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaling that a slightly higher interest rate environment would be a plus for society, many investors are turning to top financial stocks that could see their profit margins expand as rates climb. While banks may be the first thing that comes to your mind, there are also several other types of companies that could benefit as well.
Businesskitco.com

Indian shares end slightly lower as global inflation worries weigh

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended a tick lower on Tuesday as concerns around rising global inflation and high valuations in the domestic market outweighed optimism around the country's declining COVID-19 cases. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.07% at 15,740.10, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled...
Stocksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ICI rises 1.6% as jabs boost investor sentiment

Jun. 8—The Investor Confidence Index (ICI) for stocks in the next three months rose by 1.6% from the previous month and remains in the bullish zone as investors expect the Covid-19 vaccination programme to ease the pandemic situation. The upcoming nationwide vaccination drive is the main factor amping up investor...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia's FX steady as traders hold off bets ahead of U.S. inflation report

* Malaysian markets among top gainers after long weekend * Investors torn between higher returns and the Fed's stance - analyst * Singapore finance minister says will change tax system as needed June 8 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging market currencies largely held steady on Tuesday, as traders adopted a cautious approach ahead of U.S. inflation data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Stock markets, on the other hand, were a mixed bag with Indonesian shares falling 0.8% on concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, while Malaysian and Philippine shares rose around 0.5%. Malaysian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. Investors are keeping a close watch on U.S. inflation data due on Thursday, following on from last week's payrolls report which tempered expectations of any near-term moves by the Fed to tighten policy. "There is some respite for EM assets as taper fears get pushed back," Eugene Leow, a rates strategist at DBS, said in a note. "We reckon investors are still torn between chasing higher returns while keeping an eye on when the Fed's stance would change. An uncomfortable carry environment is likely ongoing as complacency on low USD rates seep in." The ringgit advanced 0.2%, while the Philippine peso and South Korean won weakened. The rupiah, favoured by foreign investors looking at Indonesia's high-yielding debt, held steady even as stocks dropped. Bank Indonesia data showed foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.4 billion in May amid capital outflows. Indonesian authorities have drafted in more doctors and nurses to two areas on the islands of Java and Madura after hospitals there approached full capacity, raising worries of a potentially broader spike in cases that has hit other Asian countries in recent weeks. Singapore stocks trimmed earlier losses that were largely in real estate firms and banks. The city-state, a low-tax jurisdiction, will change its tax system as needed, its finance minister said after a group of seven advanced economies agreed to a mininum global corporate rate. Singapore is home to a number a global multinational firms' regional headquarters, including several tech giants. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields fell 5.4 basis points to 4.85%​​ ​​ ** SATS Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd gained the most; Comfortdelgro Corp Ltd fell 1.2% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.19 -5.67 -0.19 5.54 China +0.09 +2.15 -0.67 2.95 India -0.05 +0.31 -0.14 12.50 Indonesia +0.00 -1.54 -0.81 0.69 Malaysia +0.15 -2.43 0.48 -2.53 Philippines -0.08 +0.67 0.68 -4.62 S.Korea -0.12 -2.51 -0.13 13.03 Singapore -0.02 -0.18 -0.10 11.57 Taiwan +0.06 +2.84 -0.05 15.91 Thailand -0.03 -3.94 -0.09 11.16 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Rashmi Aich)
Marketsfa-mag.com

BlackRock ETF Doubles In Days To $2 Billion On Commodities Boom

Over six and a half years, a BlackRock Inc. commodity fund never came close to $1 billion in assets. Yet over two days in late May, the ETF more than doubled to $2 billion, and it’s already added another $120 million in June. The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy...
Stocksfa-mag.com

Bitcoin Tumbles As Analysts Point To Looming Technical Breakdown

Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control. The largest token tumbled as much as 9.9% to $31,036, though it recouped some of those losses to trade...
Stocksai-cio.com

CIOs Favor Growth Stocks, Shun Bitcoin, Goldman Sachs Survey Finds

Chief investment officers are unimpressed with the trendiness of Bitcoin, which they named as their least favorite investment, according to a recent survey from Goldman Sachs. The firm held two roundtable discussions last week with 25 CIOs from various long-only and hedge funds who were surveyed on their views and outlook. When asked to name their favorite investment style/asset class, approximately 55% of the CIOs named growth, followed by value at 30%.
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

Real Estate ETFs Emerging as a Bet on Global Supply-Chain Mess

(Bloomberg)—There are a bunch of reasons to be investing in U.S. real estate right now. A housing shortage? That’s a good one. Low interest rates? That’s there too. The need for more data storage and a fix to the global supply-chain disaster? Bet you didn’t see that coming. Real estate...
Stockstimesnewsexpress.com

AMC Shares Rise as New Meme-Stock Favorite Returns to Form

(Bloomberg) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. resumed its upward trajectory in premarket trading Monday, halting two days of declines for the money-losing movie theater chain that’s become the new favorite of meme-stock investors. The stock traded at $49.35 as of 8:17 a.m. in New York, up 3% from Friday’s close....
Worldinstitutionalinvestor.com

There’s ‘Huge’ Opportunities in Asia. These Research Firms Can Help Investors Find Them.

Nearly a year and a half after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, one word has best summed up the equity markets of Asia: resiliency. “Since June, markets across Asia have proved resilient to swings in capital flows and have taken an especially long‐term focus, not just looking through Covid‐related challenges but also anticipating secular change in themes such as decarbonization and the impact of digital technologies across industries,” according to William Greene, head of Asia research at Morgan Stanley.
Stocksfa-mag.com

Goldman, Morgan Stanley Back Bets On Lower Bond Volatility

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are telling clients to sell short-term Treasury volatility as weaker-than-expected U.S economic data has kept the yield curve in a tight range. Measures of volatility in global bonds cratered after Friday’s weaker-than-anticipated U.S. payroll report, with Wall Street strategists now lining up to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich

Industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), OLED materials and technology Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), and positioning technology company Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are all growth stocks set to significantly grow earnings in the coming years. That's usually great news for long-term investors looking to build wealth over the decades. Let's examine why all three might attract blue sky-orientated investors.
StocksInvestorPlace

Stem Stock Is Simply to Richly Valued To Buy at Current Levels

Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock has traded sideways, since the SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) merger that took it public closed in late April. Months before the closing, when it was known as Star Peak Energy Transition, shares hit prices topping $50 per share. STEM stock investor enthusiasm was off-the-charts for this renewable energy storage play.
StocksCNBC

Here are 5 favorite Indian stocks from Nomura's recent investment conference

Indian markets may be on a tear, but investment bank Nomura says growth concerns, consumer sentiment and rising inflation could still weigh on stocks. "Macro uncertainty is actually a concern for the markets," Saion Mukherjee, the bank's head of equity research in India, said Wednesday during a virtual session at the Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2021.