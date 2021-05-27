Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 208 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Palmer to near Morganville to 3 miles north of Idana, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clay Center and Green. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov