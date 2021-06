CAMPBELL, Calif., June 8, 2021 — WekaIO (Weka), a fast-growing data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research, and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced record-breaking performance of its Weka File System (WekaFS) on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) according to the STAC-M3 Benchmark. An independent audit, conducted by Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC), showed that the Weka solution broke 6 STAC-M3 records, confirming that the WekaFS POSIX-compliant file system on Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a capable and performant option for enterprises looking to enjoy the elasticity and agility of tick analytics in the cloud. Financial services use cases such as algorithmic trading, quantitative analytics, and back testing can benefit from these results for hybrid and cloud native workflows.