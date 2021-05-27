Cancel
Middle East

Netanyahu Slams ‘Brazen’ and ‘False’ Claims by French FM that Israel is On Way to Apartheid State

By Aryeh Savir, Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harshly criticized French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian for saying Israel was on the way to becoming an apartheid state. Speaking in a televised interview, Le Drian said that “if in the future we had a solution other than the two-state solution, we would have the ingredients of long-lasting apartheid.”

