Netanyahu Slams ‘Brazen’ and ‘False’ Claims by French FM that Israel is On Way to Apartheid State

After weeks of political wrangling the Israeli parliament is set to vote Sunday on whether to install a "change" coalition and end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12 consecutive years in power. Announcing the date for the confidence vote, speaker Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu ally, said on Tuesday "a special session of parliament" would debate and vote on the fragile eight-party alliance, after the country's fourth inconclusive election in two years back in March. Later in the day, the prime minister's office announced that a march by Jewish nationalists through Jerusalem would go ahead in a week's time, potentially re-escalating tensions with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group which went to war with the Jewish state for 11 days last month. Israeli right-wing groups had the day before cancelled plans for the controversial march, originally due to take place this Thursday, citing Israeli police restrictions, and as Hamas warned that the route could spark new violence.