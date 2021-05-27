Sumire is now available for Switch and PC via Steam

The popular book series is becoming a video game in Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective for PC, Switch and mobile. I’ll be honest – when the press release for Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective arrived in our mailbox, I hadn’t heard of the books. I know. I know. I should read more. Looking over the trailer I thought “huh, It’s like Where’s Wally” and showed it to my kids. That was when they went giddy with excitement. Unbeknownst to me, Pierre the Maze Detective is a popular maze book series that my kids have been adoring while at school. Needless to say, they were pretty excited about a video game based on the books. I can understand why based on this trailer.