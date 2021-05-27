Cancel
Sumire is now available for Switch and PC via Steam

By Adrian Gunning
 12 days ago

Developer GameTomo has announced its vibrant narrative adventure game Sumire is now available for Switch and PC via Steam. rd, along with an art book and original soundtrack bundle on Steam for 20% off. Set in a picturesque Japanese village, the title, featured in Nintendo Japan’s Indie World, follows a disenchanted girl named Sumire who must embark on a one-day journey to see the spirit of her grandmother again. As Sumire encounters mischievous guides, magical forest creatures, and quirky townspeople, players will make irreversible choices that unlock one of multiple endings when the day’s sky fades from twilight blue to evening violet.

