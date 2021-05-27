19022 Dixie Belle Ln, Hanover, VA 23024

Built in 1858 and fully renovated in 2016 this Colonial combines mid 19th century architecture with 21st century comfort and piece of mind. Modernized with new electrical, plumbing, 2-zone HVAC, and roof. Period windows combined with architectural noise reducing storms allow great natural light. The grand foyer will make you realize you are home and the fact it has been reinforced with steel will put you at ease. The household chef will love leathered granite counters, smooth-top range, dual ovens, and convection cooking options. Invite family and friends over to enjoy a formal dinner and they will appreciate the gorgeous wood floors and 9.7 foot ceilings. For more causal occasions, enjoy a cool drink on the full front porch or a gather in the large back yard around a fire. Private office allows you to work from home. Escape to the Main Bedroom Suite and have your own spa day in the private bathroom featuring a clawfoot tub and separate shower. Life will be a little easier with four bedrooms and custom laundry room on the same floor. This home is a lifestyle change convenient to local microbrew, farm to table meal, live music, I-95, or hop on the train for a day in Washington DC.