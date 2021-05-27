Cancel
Hanover, VA

19022 Dixie Belle Ln, Hanover, VA 23024

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElegance meets private country living with this extraordinary 34 acre Hanover County estate. The custom built 4,377 sq. ft. modern home is situated on the highest point of this picturesque farm. This spectacular home includes a spacious kitchen, 2 ½ car attached garage, “off grid” solar partial backup power for essential utilities, recreational room with custom built-in cabinetry and wet bar, living room with 2-story stone fireplace, and Florida room leading out to the deck, in-ground pool and hot tub area. The home boasts two 19’ x 17’ master suites on each level & 2 additional bedrooms upstairs equally sized to master suites. Equestrians will love the 3,000 sq. ft. barn with a loft, four stalls, tack room and equipment and livestock run in areas. The detached 26' x 48' workshop with garage bay provides plenty of room for the mechanic, woodworker or home business entrepreneur. A short 25 minute drive to Short Pump or Lake Anna and convenient to multiple wineries. This property lends itself to an easy commute to Downtown Richmond, Charlottesville or Northern Virginia. Whether you are relaxing, spending time with family or entertaining, this property has a venue for every occasion.

Montpelier, VARichmond.com

14474 Three Oaks Ct, Hanover, VA 23192

Custom built Stuart Turner designed home in Montpelier. This is a true gem located on 5 acres of lakefront w/ so much detail in the design. Formal living and dining rooms with large family room is perfect for entertaining and big family gatherings. The Florida room with large windows overlooks the beautiful backyard with in-ground pool and custom landscaping. Large eat-in kitchen has granite counters, double wall ovens, and plenty of counterspace for the gourmet cook! There is a bedroom on the main level that has been transformed into the ultimate room for the craft/hobby enthusiast! Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms and an office/study with custom bookcases. The large primary bedroom has a gorgeous ensuite full bath with custom tiled shower, h/h vanities and separate freestanding tub. The basement is designed with large rec room and game room that leads to the patio and out to the pool. Another bedroom on this level could also be perfect for a media room and includes another full bath. Rear load two car (oversized) garage has access from main level and the basement level. A true retreat in the country but also convenient to Short Pump and Richmond!
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7293 Creighton Rd, Hanover, VA 23111

Come home to this beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3030 sq ft two-story home on .80 acres in Hanover County's Creighton Forest Subdivision. Come enjoy this tucked away private setting that is within minutes from everything. Seller has put on a brand new 30 year roof, luxury vinyl flooring throughout the entire first and second floor including stairs and hallways, freshly painted interior, brand new tiled showers, vanities, toilets, and light fixtures. You will get the wow factor as you enter into the updated kitchen with new granite and new appliances. Step into the open concept dining room that is both elegant and inviting. The great room offers a stylish cozy sitting area by the fireplace, an office, huge space for your pool table or mini bar. You will not find a more amazing space to relax and or entertain with skylights and vaulted ceilings. House has a 2 car garage with workshop and pedestrian door, 28X12 deck, fenced back yard, paved driveway, and carport.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

8218 Georgie Ct, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome to this 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial-style home located on a private cul-de-sac in Pearsons Corner! As you enter the foyer and living room areas you can see the classic charm of this home with wood floors throughout much of the home. The oversized kitchen is equipped with oak cabinets, pergo floors, a 16x10 dining area, pantry, and stainless-steel built-in microwave & stove. A formal dining and living room, family room with a brick fireplace and gas logs, sunroom, utility room, plus a first-floor primary bedroom with full bathroom & large closet complete the first floor. The second level includes four additional bedrooms that feature wood floors, a full hall bathroom, plus an additional primary bedroom with an en-suite. Additional features included low-maintenance vinyl siding and windows, architectural shingle roof, 20x14 storage shed, front porch, koi pond, and beautiful mature landscaping.
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Hanover County, VANBC12

Hanover offering beginner wood-burning class

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents can learn how to use wood-burning tools during a beginner’s class offered by Hanover County Parks and Recreation. Adults will learn how to use tools and create an individual piece during “Wood Burning Art for Beginners,” a class offered by Bee Kreative. Tools and...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

221 Lauradell Rd, Hanover, VA 23005

All of the benefits of new construction without the wait. This beautifully appointed home has numerous upgrades, carefully and tastefully selected. The home boasts 9’ ceilings and beautiful luxury vinyl flooring in all areas of the home. The great room features a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace with raised hearth,Ozark oak mantle and recessed lighting. Granite with bull-nosed edging, painted gray cabinetry, an oversized island, a separate pantry and a farmhouse porcelain sink are just some of the features of this gourmet kitchen. An additional half bath has been added for the convenience of guests and owner’s suite and second bath privacy. Relax on the covered back porch overlooking the private, oversized patio all enclosed with neighborhood approved fencing. Because your lawn will be mowed by the Association you can enjoy the walking trails, pocket parks and the gathering barn. All located within walking distance of Ashland, the center of the universe, that boasts several restaurants and all of the charm of a small college town. Located only a short drive from Short Pump and I-95.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7230 Merle Smith Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Welcome Home!!!! This move-in ready Colonial offers so many updates and awaits your visit. As you enter the home, there is a formal living room/office, formal dining room with tray ceilings, cozy family room with fireplace, bright and cheery eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylights, wonderful counter and cabinet space, tiled backsplash and granite countertops. All appliances convey. Enjoy your screened porch off of the family room. The spacious, primary bedroom is private with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are cozy and have good closet space. All bathrooms are updated, there is a pull-down attic offering storage. The backyard is a private oasis. Situated in a cul-de sac, there is a great amount of parking and the yard is park-like. Bring your furniture and firepit! Roof and windows replaced in 2014. Heat pump and air handler in 2017. Schedule your tour today!
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7135 Mccauley Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

This is a wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch home sat on an elevated lot in this quiet neighborhood that is close to both Highways and local amenities. Low maintenance vinyl siding with a covered entry porch add to this properties curb appeal. Three great sized bedrooms with the Primary bedroom featuring an En suite and a walk in closet. Rear deck, patio and shed to the Rear fenced in back yard.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

706 S Center St, Hanover, VA 23005

Built in 1858 and fully renovated in 2016 this Colonial combines mid 19th century architecture with 21st century comfort and piece of mind. Modernized with new electrical, plumbing, 2-zone HVAC, and roof. Period windows combined with architectural noise reducing storms allow great natural light. The grand foyer will make you realize you are home and the fact it has been reinforced with steel will put you at ease. The household chef will love leathered granite counters, smooth-top range, dual ovens, and convection cooking options. Invite family and friends over to enjoy a formal dinner and they will appreciate the gorgeous wood floors and 9.7 foot ceilings. For more causal occasions, enjoy a cool drink on the full front porch or a gather in the large back yard around a fire. Private office allows you to work from home. Escape to the Main Bedroom Suite and have your own spa day in the private bathroom featuring a clawfoot tub and separate shower. Life will be a little easier with four bedrooms and custom laundry room on the same floor. This home is a lifestyle change convenient to local microbrew, farm to table meal, live music, I-95, or hop on the train for a day in Washington DC.
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

13915 Stanley Park Dr, Hanover, VA 23005

Better than New, Move in Ready. This Olivia Floor plan by R-CI Builders in the Luxury Emerald series with many Upgrades, features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, 9 foot Ceilings, Chestnut Satin finished Hardwood Floors in the Foyer, Hallway,Kitchen & Nook, Family Room and Dining Room. Large Family room with Gas Fireplace, Ceiling Fan and Recessed Lighting. Large Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Subway Tile Back-splash, Stainless appliances and 42" Norwich Cabinets finished in Linen. Formal Dining room with Chandelier and Columns. Primary Bedroom with 2-Walk-in Closets, Full Bath with Double Vanity, Over-Sized Ceramic Tile Shower with bench seat, Ceramic Tile flooring and Separate Toilet Closet. Two bedrooms at the opposite side of Home share the Full Hall Bath. Upstairs we have a Bonus room(23'6"x 13'10") and Walk-in Storage and Mechanical area. Outback we have a Covered Stamped Concrete Porch (12x13) 9'Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, with views of Woods. Finished Garage (23'8"x 21'2') with Auto Opener, Epoxy finished floor and Paved Driveway. Lastly, this MAJOR UPGRADE: LENNOX 20.00 Seer 4-Ton Variable Capacity A/C, 90,000 BTU Variable Capacity Gas Furnace Zoning System Installed 02-2021.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

17257 Rocky Ford Rd, Hanover, VA 23015

NEW CAPE COD to be built on 18 acres! This three bedroom two bath home comes with a first floor master suite, kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, huge great room, front porch and a full unfinished walkout basement. This property has woods and open fields, gentle rolling land, your own stream and horses are allowed too! The home comes with a conventional septic system and is on a state maintained road. All permits are in hand and are ready to go! There is still time to get your choice of some colors. See attachments for the survey and floor plan.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

8091 Glenbrook Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

Calling all INVESTORS!! Great Location, close to interstate, town, shopping, and dining. This Colonial home offers 4 bedrooms, with another room for a possible office or 5th bedroom if you hook into the county sewer. Hardwood floors are throughout the upstairs and most of the downstairs as well. The living room and family room both feature hardwood floors and masonry fireplaces. Great opportunity if you've been looking for a fixer upper in the desirable Atlee District. This home has a lot of potential and won't last long! HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS.