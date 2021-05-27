19022 Dixie Belle Ln, Hanover, VA 23024
Elegance meets private country living with this extraordinary 34 acre Hanover County estate. The custom built 4,377 sq. ft. modern home is situated on the highest point of this picturesque farm. This spectacular home includes a spacious kitchen, 2 ½ car attached garage, “off grid” solar partial backup power for essential utilities, recreational room with custom built-in cabinetry and wet bar, living room with 2-story stone fireplace, and Florida room leading out to the deck, in-ground pool and hot tub area. The home boasts two 19’ x 17’ master suites on each level & 2 additional bedrooms upstairs equally sized to master suites. Equestrians will love the 3,000 sq. ft. barn with a loft, four stalls, tack room and equipment and livestock run in areas. The detached 26' x 48' workshop with garage bay provides plenty of room for the mechanic, woodworker or home business entrepreneur. A short 25 minute drive to Short Pump or Lake Anna and convenient to multiple wineries. This property lends itself to an easy commute to Downtown Richmond, Charlottesville or Northern Virginia. Whether you are relaxing, spending time with family or entertaining, this property has a venue for every occasion.richmond.com