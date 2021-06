When creating an appendix isn't as cut and dried as the default table of contents supports, try mapping!. An appendix should probably be included in a document's table of contents. In Microsoft Word, if you use the same level 1 heading for your section headings, including the appendix, you'll have no problem. However, sometimes that's not possible because the appendix heading uses a different format. Initially, you might be a bit stymied by that requirement, but it's not difficult at all. In this article, I'll show you how to include an appendix in the table of contents when you can't use the same built-in level heading as other sections.