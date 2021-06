WNBA Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx 6/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Lynx are hosting the Atlanta Dream at the Target Center in Minnesota on Sunday, June 6, at 19:00 ET in a rematch of Friday’s game. The Minnesota Lynx have back-to-back wins for their first winning streak of the season but are still second to last in the West. The Atlanta Dream saw a four-game winning streak getting snapped and are third in the East.