Could Network Security Be Key to Ideal UX?

Neil Thacker, EMEA CISO at Netskope, talked about the benefits and challenges that can come with network and security transformation. IDC predicts that global spend on digital transformation projects will reach $6.8 trillion between 2020 and 2023 – an amalgamated figure which tells us very little about the commitments of individual organisations. This dollar figure is made up of hundreds of thousands of projects, which are taking place in the majority of organisations around the world. Recent research by cloud security company Netskope and Censuswide found that 87% of organisations with more than 5,000 employees are either currently working on a digital transformation project, or have just completed one, with this percentage being consistent across North America, Europe and Latin America.