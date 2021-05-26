What is a 5-star kicking prospect’s offseason like? Mt. Spokane’s Ethan Moczulski gives an inside look: SBLive Washington podcast

Ethan Moczulski always had the strongest leg on his team and as a select club soccer goalkeeper, he fell in love with high-pressure situations. That led him to give kicking a try, and in three years at Mt. Spokane, he’s ascended to become not only only of the top kicking prospects in the state, but also across the country in the class of 2022 (kicking guru Chris Sailer lists him as the No. 1 recruit in the country).