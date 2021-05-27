A Fifth of IT Decision-Makers Not Confident in Their OT System Security, Reveals Survey
Attacks against operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) grew dramatically in the past few years. Indeed, a 2020 report found that digital attacks against those two kinds of assets increased by over 2000% between 2018 and 2020. Many of those attacks involved vulnerabilities in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and other ICS hardware components or password spraying techniques.securityboulevard.com